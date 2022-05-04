Lara Exploration acquires 70% interest in the Mantaro Phosphate Project in Peru

May 04, 2022 8:51 AM ETLara Exploration Ltd. (LRAXF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Lara Exploration (OTCPK:LRAXF) has signed an agreement to increase its interest in the Mantaro Phosphate Project from 33.33% to 70% by investing $0.5M by the end of 2025.
  • Lara's priority is to inform the surrounding communities of the benefits of this non-metallic mining project which can benefit the community financially and help improve its farming yields.
  • The Project is located near the town of Sincos in the Junin Department of central Peru, with access to a major rail line connecting Huancayo with Lima and the port of Callao.
