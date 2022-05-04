VMware and Wipro expand partnership for enhancing customers' digital transformation

May 04, 2022 8:52 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT), VMWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

View of the VMWARE exhibition center

MaboHH/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) expanded its collaboration to enable customers to achieve the cloud freedom they desire with the enterprise control they require as they execute their digital strategies.
  • Both the companies are bringing together VMware Cross-Cloud services with industry-leading Wipro FullStride Cloud Services for helping global enterprises accelerate app modernization and reduce the cost, complexity, and risk of moving to the cloud.
  • VMware and Wipro are collaborating to help eliminate the complexity and risk inherent in customers’ multi-cloud initiatives.
  • Multi-cloud architectures can accelerate service delivery and give lines of business and IT the flexibility to innovate using the best services from different cloud providers, without lock-in.
