VMware and Wipro expand partnership for enhancing customers' digital transformation
May 04, 2022 8:52 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT), VMWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) expanded its collaboration to enable customers to achieve the cloud freedom they desire with the enterprise control they require as they execute their digital strategies.
- Both the companies are bringing together VMware Cross-Cloud services with industry-leading Wipro FullStride Cloud Services for helping global enterprises accelerate app modernization and reduce the cost, complexity, and risk of moving to the cloud.
- VMware and Wipro are collaborating to help eliminate the complexity and risk inherent in customers’ multi-cloud initiatives.
- Multi-cloud architectures can accelerate service delivery and give lines of business and IT the flexibility to innovate using the best services from different cloud providers, without lock-in.