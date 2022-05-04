Carvana falls as Morgan Stanley is the latest firm to turn skittish

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) takes another turn lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the auto retailer.

Analyst Adam Jonas and team think Carvana's auto retail/fulfillment infrastructure looks well positioned for the future, but point out that the company should take action to adjust its cost structure in order to remain a growing business amid a challenging backdrop.

"By the company’s own admission, it had accelerated growth at precisely the wrong time into a consumer slowdown leaving a major mismatch between capacity and demand, creating a liquidity crunch."

Looking at the numbers, Jonas and team cut Carvana's revenue to $57.9B by 2030 vs. $94.2B revenue estimated prior. For this year, MS now assumes Carvana sells ~456k retail units vs. 566k assumed previously based on Q4 guidance from Carvana (CVNA).

Morgan Stanley dropped its rating on CVNA to Equal-weight from Overweight and hacked its price target to $105 from $360.

Shares of CVNA fell 4.80% premarket to $54.58. Short interest on CVNA is close to 19% of total float.

See the operating income tallies from Carvana over time.