Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +2.8% pre-market on Wednesday after J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $130 price target citing valuation and its industry leadership, while Stifel analysts cut their rating to Hold from Buy with a $116 price target, saying the company has a "cheap valuation for a reason."

Scotts (SMG) is "by far the market share leader in sales of branded lawn and garden products with a domestic market share that approximates 50%," JPM's Jeffrey Zekauskas says, but its stock has dropped more than 50% during the past year and 34% YTD.

But Scotts (SMG) missed an opportunity with its Q2 earnings report to reset expectations while driving the focus back to the platform's long-term advantages, Stifel's Andrew Carter says, instead, the company declined to update EPS guidance, adding to the uncertainty that has weighed on the shares.

"With one quarter of our annual POS expected in the next six weeks, any updated earnings target we developed right now would be based on a set of hypothetical assumptions," the company said in its Q2 report.