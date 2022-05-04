Super Micro Computer rallies as guidance raise surprise investors: Q3 Earnings Beat

May 04, 2022 9:00 AM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is up 11% in premarket trading, Wednesday, after raising guidance for full-year with beat reported on both lines in third quarter's earnings results.
  • Revenue of $1.36B (+51.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • “This is Supermicro’s fourth consecutive quarter of revenues exceeding a billion dollars and with a trailing four quarter revenue run rate of $4.6 billion, it gives me strong confidence that we are well ahead of our long-term targets,” said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO.
  • Gross margin of 15.5% vs. 14% in Q2 2022 and vs. 13.7% in Q3 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.33.
  • Cash flow used in operations for the third quarter of $228M and capital expenditures of $11M.
  • Q4 Guidance: The company expects net sales of $1.4-$1.48B vs. consensus of $1.20B; GAAP EPS of $1.45 - 41.64; and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 - $1.69 vs. consensus of $1.09.
  • For fiscal year 2022 ending June 30, 2022, the company raises its previous guidance of net sales from $4.2B to $4.6B to a new range of $4.96B to $5.04B vs. consensus of $4.65B, and raises its GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $2.77 to a new range of $4.16 to $4.35.
  • Raises 2022 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $3.20 to a new range of $4.53 to $4.71 vs. consensus of $3.65
