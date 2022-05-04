Guaranty Bancshares approves 1M shares buyback plan
May 04, 2022 9:02 AM ETGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) has approved a new buyback plan to repurchase up to 1M shares.
- The stock repurchase program will be effective from April 21, 2022 until the earlier of April 21, 2024.
- “We are pleased to announce that the Board approved a new Stock Repurchase Plan,” stated Ty Abston, Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. “We see this as a good use of our capital based on current market conditions and our view of the intrinsic value of our company.”