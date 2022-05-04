Guaranty Bancshares approves 1M shares buyback plan

May 04, 2022 9:02 AM ETGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) has approved a new buyback plan to repurchase up to 1M shares.
  • The stock repurchase program will be effective from April 21, 2022 until the earlier of April 21, 2024.
  • “We are pleased to announce that the Board approved a new Stock Repurchase Plan,” stated Ty Abston, Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. “We see this as a good use of our capital based on current market conditions and our view of the intrinsic value of our company.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.