Amarin down 23% following earnings misses and suspending revenue guidance
May 04, 2022 9:06 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Shares of Amarin Corp. (NASDAQ:AMRN) are down 23% in premarket trading after reporting Q1 2022 results that missed on the top and bottom lines and continuing to suspend its 2022 revenue guidance.
- The company's net loss widened more than 18 times to -$31.6M from -$1.6M in the year-ago period driven by a significant decline in revenue.
- Revenue dropped ~34% year over year to ~$94.6M. Sales of its main product, the prescription fish oil pill Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) plummeted 33% due to the entry of a third generic version and an increase in rebates to some customers.
- Amarin said it was continuing to suspend revenue guidance as a result of the impact of COVID-19, the impact of generic Vascepa and challenges for drugs seeking market access in Europe
- The company ended the quarter with $219.2M in cash.
