Dive deeper in The ODP Corporation's Q1 earnings
May 04, 2022 9:08 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) Q1 shows a 7.2% Y/Y rise in revenue to $2.2B.
- Higher sales in our Business Solutions Division (BSD) division, partially offset by lower sales in our Retail division driven by 114 fewer retail locations in service compared to the prior year as a result of planned store closures.
- Revenue bifurcation: Business Solutions Division $1.2B, up 9% Y/Y; Retail Division $943M, down 9% Y/Y.
- GAAP operating income of $76M and net income from continuing operations of $55M.
- Adjusted operating income of $88M, vs. $93M prior.
- $1.4B of total available liquidity including $557M in cash and cash equivalents.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $125M compared to $133M prior.
- A comparative price performance of ODP against its peers and broader markets over the last one year.