Physicians Realty Trust Q1 meets on earnings, beats on revenue

May 04, 2022 9:09 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Empty exam room in hospital

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) stock is rising 1.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the health care-focused REIT posted Q1 revenue that surpassed the Wall Street consensus.

"Physicians Realty Trust had a strong first quarter and has remained focused on disciplined capital allocation for the benefit of our shareholders," said President and CEO John T. Thomas.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.27, matching the consensus estimate, and up a penny from the prior quarter.

Total revenue of $130.4M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $126.5M and climbed from $116.1M in Q4 2021 and from $113.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total expenses of $116.1M increased from $106.6M in Q4 and from $95.1M in Q1 2021.

Medical office building same-store cash NOI increased 2.0% Y/Y, down from 2.9% increase in the prior quarter.

Q1 annualized adjusted EBITDAre of $350.2M slipped from $352.0M in the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2022, the REIT's portfolio was 95% leased, excluding one asset classified as held for sale; the same percentage as in Q4 2021.

Since the end of Q1, Physicians Realty (DOC) disposed of a 17,213-square-foot medical office building for $6.4M and recognized a net gain on the sale of $3.7M. It also purchased a 59,233-square-foot office for $27.7M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) FFO of $0.27 in-line, revenue of $130.39M beats by $3.88M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.