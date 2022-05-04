Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) stock is rising 1.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the health care-focused REIT posted Q1 revenue that surpassed the Wall Street consensus.

"Physicians Realty Trust had a strong first quarter and has remained focused on disciplined capital allocation for the benefit of our shareholders," said President and CEO John T. Thomas.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.27, matching the consensus estimate, and up a penny from the prior quarter.

Total revenue of $130.4M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $126.5M and climbed from $116.1M in Q4 2021 and from $113.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total expenses of $116.1M increased from $106.6M in Q4 and from $95.1M in Q1 2021.

Medical office building same-store cash NOI increased 2.0% Y/Y, down from 2.9% increase in the prior quarter.

Q1 annualized adjusted EBITDAre of $350.2M slipped from $352.0M in the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2022, the REIT's portfolio was 95% leased, excluding one asset classified as held for sale; the same percentage as in Q4 2021.

Since the end of Q1, Physicians Realty (DOC) disposed of a 17,213-square-foot medical office building for $6.4M and recognized a net gain on the sale of $3.7M. It also purchased a 59,233-square-foot office for $27.7M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

