Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) shares popped 9% in Wednesday premarket trading after the optical products maker reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

The company generated adj. EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $395.4M (-5.7% Y/Y) - both beating Wall Street estimates.

Lasers net revenue were up 62% Y/Y to $51.2M, but Optical Communications net revenue dropped 11% Y/Y to $344.2M.

"Our results were at the high end of our guidance on all metrics in the third quarter due to solid execution on a global basis. Demand for our products continues to accelerate, and we now expect demand to outpace component supplies by more than $100 million in the fourth quarter. Our fourth quarter revenue is expected to increase from the third quarter, primarily driven by Telecom product shipments, " said CEO Alan Lowe.

The company held $2,564.1M in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the quarter, up $541.7M from the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2022.

Outlook: Lumentum (LITE) expects adjusted EPS of $1.25 to $1.40 vs. consensus of $1.22 and net revenue $405M to $430M vs. $406.18M consensus for Q4.

The Q3 performance was well received by JPMorgan, with analysts noting that "the results show robust margins and revenue upside. While optical companies are struggling with supply constraints, the results and guide will be very reassuring to investors of solid execution." The bank has an "overweight" rating on the stock.