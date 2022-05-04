Treasury ETFs in focus ahead of anticipated Fed interest rate hike

Exchange traded funds closely tied to the bond market were in focus early Wednesday, as investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates, which is due out at 2:00PM ET.

The financial community widely expects a 50-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate, taking the key interest rate to a range of 0.75%-1%. If it happens, such an increase will be the largest single hike since 2000.

Ahead of Fed decision, bond yields have taken off. This move has sent fixed-income ETFs lower, with many reaching 52-week trading lows. In April, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 62 basis points while the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield gained 48 basis points.

Below are five ETFs and their year-to-date price action that should find themselves in play as the Fed announces its rate decision and forward guidance:

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) -9.6%, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) -9.9%, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) -18.3%, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) -7%, and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) -10.4%.

Rising yields have ravaged treasury-related ETFs, but there are ways market players can take advantage of the situation. Investors who believe higher yields are on the horizon can take positions in inverse ETFs that are designed to bet against bond prices.

See below four funds that can fit this objective along with their 2022 performance:

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) +42.7%, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBF) +19.8%, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) +67.9%, and the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ETF (TMV) +67.5%.

In related Fed news, the rate hike "will occur as the Fed simultaneously embarks on the long-awaited reduction in its balance sheet, which we think will shrink by nearly $3T through the end of 2024, from $8.93T today." wrote RSM chief U.S. economist Joseph Brusuelas in a note.