Marathon Digital reports 31% drop in April self-mined bitcoin

May 04, 2022 9:16 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments

  • Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) reported total bitcoin holdings of 9,673 BTC as of May 1, 2022 with a fair market value of $365.5M; this is in comparison to 9,373.6 as of Apr.1.
  • YTD, Marathon's mining fleet has produced 1,558 bitcoin (+340% Y/Y).

  • The company installed 4,183 miners, representing ~0.4 EH/s in containers at new facility in Texas.
  • Operating mining fleet consists of 36,830 active miners producing ~3.9 EH/s with thousands of additional miners expected to be energized in May.
  • During April 2022, the company produced 299 self-mined bitcoin compared to 436.1 in March due to ongoing maintenance and downtime at the power plant in Hardin, MT.
  • Cash on hand stood at ~$40.4M and total liquidity, now defined as cash and available credit facilities, was ~$70.4M.
  • The company also holds 9,673 BTC with a fair market value of $365.5M.
  • Marathon continues to expect its mining operations to be 100% carbon neutral by 2022-end.
  • Given the current construction and deployment schedule, Marathon continues to expect all 199K miners, producing ~23.3 EH/s, to be deployed by early 2023.
  • Shares trading 1.7% higher premarket.
