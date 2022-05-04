Marathon Digital reports 31% drop in April self-mined bitcoin
May 04, 2022 9:16 AM ET Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) reported total bitcoin holdings of 9,673 BTC as of May 1, 2022 with a fair market value of $365.5M; this is in comparison to 9,373.6 as of Apr.1.
- YTD, Marathon's mining fleet has produced 1,558 bitcoin (+340% Y/Y).
- The company installed 4,183 miners, representing ~0.4 EH/s in containers at new facility in Texas.
- Operating mining fleet consists of 36,830 active miners producing ~3.9 EH/s with thousands of additional miners expected to be energized in May.
- During April 2022, the company produced 299 self-mined bitcoin compared to 436.1 in March due to ongoing maintenance and downtime at the power plant in Hardin, MT.
- Cash on hand stood at ~$40.4M and total liquidity, now defined as cash and available credit facilities, was ~$70.4M.
- Marathon continues to expect its mining operations to be 100% carbon neutral by 2022-end.
- Given the current construction and deployment schedule, Marathon continues to expect all 199K miners, producing ~23.3 EH/s, to be deployed by early 2023.
- Shares trading 1.7% higher premarket.