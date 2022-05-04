Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares are being led lower by a fresh downgrade on Wednesday.

The Carthage, Missouri-based manufacturer was re-rated to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” at Raymond James only a day after reporting a solid beat on top and bottom line earnings results. Full year forward guidance was also reaffirmed as CEO Mitch Dolloff indicated the company is capably managing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bobby Griffin, the analyst advising the new outlook on shares, was quick to explain that the updated view is not a reflection of the earnings results. Instead, he indicated that the risk/reward scenario as some macroeconomic risks, such as shutdowns in China, loom over the remainder of the year.

“While we do not see significant downside to our 2022 estimates (barring a full-blown recession), we also do not see a high likelihood of material upside to numbers over the near term as management’s guidance already assumes a re-acceleration in volumes,” he wrote in a note to clients. “ As such, we prefer to head to the sidelines, awaiting more normalized volume trends, especially in the bedding products segment.”

To be sure, Griffin noted “upside potential” in automotive and aerospace, but not enough to overcome near-term uncertainty in terms of promoting a more bullish thesis. He cited higher material costs and operating expenses, as well as geopolitical issues as significant overhangs.

Shares slipped about 1.5% shortly before the market open on Wednesday.

Read management’s commentary in Tuesday’s earnings transcript.