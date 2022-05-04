Cheniere Q1 results - raising the bar

Cheniere (LNG) reported Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Wednesday, lifting free cash flow guidance by 26% and locking in supply for Corpus Christi expansion:

Earnings - the Company lost $3.41 per share in the first quarter, largely as a result of non-cash derivative impacts which made results incomparable with Street estimates.

Guidance - consolidated EBITDA guidance was lifted 16.6% to $8.5b (midpoint) for 2022; distributable cash flow guidance was lifted 26% to $5.8b (midpoint) for 2022.

Supply - management signed a 15yr deal with ARC (OTCPK:AETUF) to supply 0.9mtpa of gas to Corpus Christi on JKM-linked pricing.

CEO Fusco said, "today we are raising our 2022 financial guidance due to the sustained strength in global LNG markets and an increase in expected LNG production ... we expect to complete the remaining steps necessary to reach FID on Corpus Christi Stage 3 in the coming months."

Cheniere (LNG) is generally viewed as a low-risk way to gain exposure to the increasingly bullish LNG export theme; however, with $5.8b of distributable cash flow in 2022, the free cash flow yield of ~17% compares favorably to broader equity indices, and many un-contracted, large-cap energy peers.