Ford Motor U.S. sales down 10.5% in April, EV sales up 139%
May 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reports U.S. sales declined 10.5% to 176,965 vehicles in April.
- Truck sales down 17.8% Y/Y to 79,768 units, Cars sales down 57.7% Y/Y to 4,388 units, Electrified vehicles sales +50.2% Y/Y to 16,779 units and SUVs +2.7% Y/Y to 92,809 units.
- Total retail sales -12.3%: Truck -16.3%, Electrified vehicles +55.1% and SUV -2.5%.
- Sales of Ford electric vehicles increased 139% Y/Y on the strength of Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit sales, while the first shipments of all models of the all-new F-150 Lightning are underway.
- E-Transit sales increased 62.3% over March, while Mustang Mach-E had its best monthly sales performance since it was launched, with sales up 95% over last year.
- “While industry semiconductor chip shortages persist, improved inventory flow in April delivered a significant share gain of 1.0 percentage point over a year ago with Ford outperforming the industry. Inventory flow bolstered stronger F-Series, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and record April Ford brand SUV sales. We are now shipping all models of the electric F-150 Lightning.” – Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks