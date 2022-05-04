NLS Pharma hits 90% enrollment target in mid-stage trial for narcolepsy candidate
May 04, 2022 9:26 AM ETNLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) spiked in the pre-market Wednesday after the Swiss pharmaceutical company announced that its Phase 2a clinical trial for Quilience narcolepsy achieved 90% of enrollment.
- Out of the 60 patients targeted, the company has so far enrolled 54 patients, and screening is currently underway for several other candidates.
- The patient enrollment has nearly doubled since the company reported favorable interim data for the candidate in March, NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) said, adding that the final results from the trial are expected in mid-Q3 2022.
- If data are positive, the company plans to engage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a post-Phase 2 meeting for a design of a registrational trial.
- Meantime, NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) seeks partnerships and other opportunities to further develop and commercialize Quilience (Mazindol ER), Chief Executive Alex Zwyer said.
