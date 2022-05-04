Vornado stock dips after rate headwinds increase, Piper Sandler downgrade
May 04, 2022 9:26 AM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) stock is slipping 1.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb downgraded the office REIT to Underweight on the expectation that rising rates could "easily be more punitive."
- In Vornado's (VNO) Q1 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Michael Franco said: "We now expect the impact of projected interest rate hikes by the Fed and our variable rate debt to be a greater headwind to this year’s growth than we originally anticipated."
- An expected $26M ground rent reset on the Penn District 1 redevelopment also hurt near-term results and "is clearly one of the unknowns that management factored into its guidance earlier this year," Goldfarb wrote in a note to clients.
- Goldfarb cut the company's price target to $35 from $44, using a ~12x 2023E vs. ~13x 2022E multiple that he previously applied. The analyst trimmed his 2022 FFO estimate by $0.16 to $3.13 per share and 2023 FFO estimate by $0.60 to $2.83 per share.
