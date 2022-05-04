Hilton Grand Vacations closes upsized and consolidated $750M warehouse facility
May 04, 2022 9:28 AM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) completed an upsized $750M revolving warehouse facility, which will accommodate both right-to-use and deeded inventory.
- The main benchmark rate of the facility is 1-month term SOFR and includes customary used and unused fees, some of which will be based on the achievement of key ESG performance indicators.
- The maximum advance rate increased from 87.5% to 90% and the facility will have a revolving period ending May 2024, with final maturity in May 2025.
- This transaction marks the first time the company has incorporated ESG-based triggers into its pricing structure.