Hilton Grand Vacations closes upsized and consolidated $750M warehouse facility

May 04, 2022 9:28 AM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Hilton

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) completed an upsized $750M revolving warehouse facility, which will accommodate both right-to-use and deeded inventory.
  • The main benchmark rate of the facility is 1-month term SOFR and includes customary used and unused fees, some of which will be based on the achievement of key ESG performance indicators.
  • The maximum advance rate increased from 87.5% to 90% and the facility will have a revolving period ending May 2024, with final maturity in May 2025.
  • This transaction marks the first time the company has incorporated ESG-based triggers into its pricing structure.
