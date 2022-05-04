Robinhood Markets officially rolls out Stock Lending program
May 04, 2022 9:29 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments
- In an effort to make securities lending a level playing field, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Wednesday has launched a feature that allows users to loan out their stocks to other institutions, according to a blog post.
- The move comes after Robinhood (HOOD) in mid-March hinted on the implementation of Stock Lending.
- The financial services platform is expecting Stock Lending to be available for all customers by the end of May, the blog read.
- Note that stocks held in an account with a margin balance, as well as fractional shares, are not eligible to be loaned out through the service, the company said.
- Meanwhile, HOOD stock is ticking down 0.4% in premarket trading.
- See how Robinhood's earnings fared during the first quarter.