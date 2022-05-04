Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -26.5% pre-market on Wednesday following a Q1 earnings report that sparked at least three analyst downgrades.

Credit Suisse cut Iamgold (IAG) shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $2.50 target, lowered from $3.50, saying the Q1 earnings beat was "overshadowed by ballooning" capital spending at the company's Côté gold project in Ontario.

Iamgold (IAG) maintained full-year attributable gold production guidance of 605K oz at all-in sustained cost of $1,125-$1,670/oz, but the company noted cost/capex guidance could be revised higher to reflect inflationary pressures, and how sees remaining Côté capex of $1.2B-$1.3B and has withdrawn 2022-23 Côté capex guidance.

"Preliminary cost estimates from the ongoing risk analysis at our Côté development project... represent significant near- and mid-term challenges," the company said.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares to Sell from Hold with a C$2.75 PT, cut from C$4.50, saying Iamgold (IAG) is heading toward a funding shortfall in 2023; the firm estimates Iamgold will end 2022 with $170M in cash and $250M drawn on its $500M credit facility, and forecasts the miner will draw the remaining $250M and ending 2023 with a negative cash balance of $270M.

Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Underperform from Market Perform with a US$2.25 PT.

Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading emphasized the importance of the Côté gold project in an analysis published in late March.