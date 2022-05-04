A UK parliamentary committee has invited Elon Musk to give evidence about his plans to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), but the billionaire is looking to hold off the inquiry for now.

Parliament's digital committee is looking for details "in more depth" on Musk's plans for the company.

“I am honored and thank the Parliament for their invitation, but it would be premature at this time to accept, given that there has not yet been a shareholder vote," Musk said in email.

The lawmakers are seeking the evidence as they're going over draft online safety legislation and want to know about Musk's plans in that area - particularly user authentication, which falls in line with their own recommendations to the government.

The draft legislation includes a requirement for the biggest social media platforms to give users an option to verify their identity, as well as allowing them to choose not to interact with unverified users - a move that could offer protection from spam and "robot" accounts.

Musk's initial tweets after reaching the $44 billion deal with Twitter laid out some broad strokes including plans to "authenticate all humans."

Reports yesterday said that Musk is telling potential equity investment partners that he plans to take Twitter public again perhaps within three years.