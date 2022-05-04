IDEXX stock falls on Q1 profit miss, 2022 forecast below estimates

May 04, 2022 9:41 AM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX -10.6%) stock falls after the company posted lower-than-expected Q1 profit and revised its 2022 revenue forecast, that were below wall street estimates.
  • The company now expects 2022 revenue to be between $3.39B - $3.46B vs. consensus estimate of $3.54B.
  • "U.S. same-store clinical visits at veterinary practices declined 2% in the first quarter compared to prior year period clinical visit growth of 13%, which included benefits from increases in new pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.
  • IDXX recalibrated its full year revenue growth outlook to reflect first quarter results as well as ~$10M in projected revenue reductions related to the war in Ukraine and ~$40M in impact from the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
  • The Companion Animal Group generated revenue growth of 10%.
  • IDEXX Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24, missed estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $836.54M (+7.6% Y/Y) was in-line.
