Masimo stock falls after Q1 revenue, FY 2022 revenue guidance miss
May 04, 2022 9:42 AM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) stock has lost 3.9% to $113.38 in Wednesday early trading, after the company missed on Q1 revenue and its FY 2022 revenue guidance fell short of estimates.
- Masimo develops and produces monitoring technologies, including measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions.
- MASI updated its FY 2022 non-GAAP revenue guidance to $2B-$2.06B vs. consensus revenue estimates of $2.23B. It also reported Q1 revenue of $304.2M, which missed expectations by $3.8M. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.93, however, beat by $0.03.
- "This quarter was an anomaly from the perspective of reported revenue and earnings due to supply chain problems," MASI CEO Joe Kiani said on the earnings conference call.
- MASI's FY revenue guidance includes $660M-$700M from its acquisition of Sound United.
- MASI's cash and cash equivalents fell to $720.1M as of April 2, 2022 from $745.3M as of Jan. 1, 2022.
- "Hospitals are steadily returning to normal practices and procedure volumes. With hospitalization concerns about the pandemic easing, we are seeing a rebound in elective surgeries and seeing better access for our sales force within hospitals," Kiani said.