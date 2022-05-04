Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) added to its position at the top of the tablet market in the first-quarter, even as iPad sales fell, the result of a slowing market, research firm Canalys said.

According to the firm, Apple (AAPL) ended the first-quarter with 38.6% of the tablet market, up 0.4% from the year-ago period, as it shipped 14.88 million iPads in the most recent quarter.

Rounding out the top five were Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Lenovo and Huawei, with 20.4%, 9.2%, 7.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

Total tablets shipped during the first-quarter were 38.6 million, down from 39.7 million in the year-ago period.

During Apple's (AAPL) most recent quarterly results, the company said it generated $7.6 billion in revenue related to the iPad.

Canalys analyst Himani Mukka noted that despite the decline in the first-quarter, demand for tablets is still strong.

“The market has now posted eight consecutive quarters of shipment numbers greater than in Q4 2019, before the pandemic," Mukka said in a statement, adding that increased deployments to businesses are offsetting weaker consumer demand.

Looking at the total PC market, including tablets, Canalys noted that Apple (AAPL) had the first spot, shipping 22.3 million units, up 1% year-over-year, thanks in part to strength in its Mac lineup.

Apple held 18.8% of the market, up from 18.1% in the year-ago period, while Lenovo, HP (HPQ), Dell (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) rounded out the top five spots, with 17.8%, 13.4%, 11.7% and 7.4%, respectively.

Canalys also noted that Chromebook shipments declined sharply, falling 60% year-over-year to 4.9 million units after the U.S. and Japanese education markets finished their purchasing.