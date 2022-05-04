iMining sells Digital Land in decentraland Metaverse
May 04, 2022 9:49 AM ETiMining Technologies Inc. (IBKKF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF -8.8%) announces that its subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group, has sold two parcels of digital land in Decentraland metaverse, represented by non-fungible tokens to Sniper Resources, a British Columbia Company that is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
- The acquisition of the Estate marks Sniper's first foray into this rapidly growing technological innovation.
- As consideration for the Estate, Sniper agreed to issue to MAG 26.25M common shares of Sniper, at a deemed price of $0.02 per Sniper Share, for aggregate consideration of $525,000.