Ares-led group said to purchase $2B of Nielsen buyout debt
May 04, 2022 9:49 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)ARES, BAMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A group of lenders led by Ares Management (ARES) is said to have purchased the unsecured part of $11.15B in debt financing for Nielsen's (NYSE:NLSN) take private by Elliott and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).
- An Ares-led group will provide a $2.15 billion second-lien loan that replaced an unsecured bridge facility, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
- The financing comes as Nielsen's largest holder WindAcre is fighting the sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott and Brookfield, arguing that the company is worth well above the $28/share that the group is paying.
- Dealreporter last month reported that the Nielsen (NLSN) sale to the PE consortium is said to be supported by several top shareholders even as WindAcre opposes the transaction.