Ares-led group said to purchase $2B of Nielsen buyout debt

May 04, 2022 9:49 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)ARES, BAMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Nielsen Canada in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A group of lenders led by Ares Management (ARES) is said to have purchased the unsecured part of $11.15B in debt financing for Nielsen's (NYSE:NLSN) take private by Elliott and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).
  • An Ares-led group will provide a $2.15 billion second-lien loan that replaced an unsecured bridge facility, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
  • The financing comes as Nielsen's largest holder WindAcre is fighting the sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott and Brookfield, arguing that the company is worth well above the $28/share that the group is paying.
  • Dealreporter last month reported that the Nielsen (NLSN) sale to the PE consortium is said to be supported by several top shareholders even as WindAcre opposes the transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.