TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) continues to trade higher in the morning hours Wednesday after the commercial-stage med-tech company raised its full-year guidance following a strong revenue beat for 1Q 2022.

In reaction, Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings raised his price target on the stock to $35 from $28 per share, noting that the mid-point of the company's new guidance appeared conservative.

With ~124% YoY growth, TransMedics (TMDX) reported $15.9M revenue for the quarter exceeding the consensus by as much as $6.3M.

Jennings, who reaffirms the Outperform rating on TransMedics (TMDX), points out that the company’s Organ Care System (OCS) Liver and Heart launches drove the huge 1Q beat with an inflection in revenue growth.

While the management raised the full-year revenue forecast to indicate 95% – 115% YoY growth, “the new midpoint still seems conservative considering the stronger than expected National Program adoption and OCS utilization trends in 1Q,” the analyst wrote.

Jennings thinks that TransMedics (TMDX) is poised to generate quarterly beats and guidance raises throughout the year.

Despite the post-earnings surge in TransMedics (TMDX) shares, the stock continues to trade ~7% lower than the year-ago level, as shown in this graph.