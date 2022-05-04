ISM Services PMI expands less than expected in April

May 04, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman trading online stock market on teblet screen, digital investment concept

nespix/iStock via Getty Images

  • April ISM Services PMI Index: 57.1 vs. 58.5 consensus and 58.3 in March.
  • Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew for the 23rd consecutive month.
  • Business Activity Index: 59.1 vs. 55.5 prior.
  • Prices Index: 84.6 (all-time high) vs. 83.8.
  • New Orders Index: 54.6 vs. 60.1.
  • Employment Index: 49.5 vs. 54.0.
  • Supplier Deliveries: 65.1 vs. 63.4.
  • Overall, "business activity remains strong; however, high inflation, capacity constraints and logistical challenges are impediments, and the Russia-Ukraine war continues to affect material costs, most notably of fuel and chemicals," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee.
  • Earlier, goods and service trade deficit widened more than expected in March.
