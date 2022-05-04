ISM Services PMI expands less than expected in April
May 04, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- April ISM Services PMI Index: 57.1 vs. 58.5 consensus and 58.3 in March.
- Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew for the 23rd consecutive month.
- Business Activity Index: 59.1 vs. 55.5 prior.
- Prices Index: 84.6 (all-time high) vs. 83.8.
- New Orders Index: 54.6 vs. 60.1.
- Employment Index: 49.5 vs. 54.0.
- Supplier Deliveries: 65.1 vs. 63.4.
- Overall, "business activity remains strong; however, high inflation, capacity constraints and logistical challenges are impediments, and the Russia-Ukraine war continues to affect material costs, most notably of fuel and chemicals," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee.
- Earlier, goods and service trade deficit widened more than expected in March.