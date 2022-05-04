Energy ETFs rise alongside the price of oil & natural gas

Energy exchange traded funds showed significant strength to start Wednesday's trading, bolstered by increases in crude oil (CL1:COM) and natural gas (NG1:COM). The commodities advanced 3.5% and 5.7%, respectively, during early trading, pushing oil above $106/bbl and natural gas north of $8.351/MMBtu.

Natural gas ETFs, including pure LNG tracking funds and leveraged funds, headed higher to start off trading after prices touched $8.47 per mmbtu, the fuel's highest level since 2008.

Furthermore, rising oil prices have lent support to broad spectrum energy ETFs. The gains include oil exploration funds, oil & gas equipment ETFs and pure play funds that track the pricing of oil.

See below a handful of natural gas and oil related funds and how they have started off trading on Wednesday:

Natural Gas Funds: The United States Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) +7.2%, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) +6.7%, VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZF) +19.3%, and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) +14.3%.

Oil Funds: The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1%, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) +0.5%, VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)+0.4%, United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) +2.8%, and the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL) +2.5%.

For greater insight and analysis, see Seeking Alpha’s dedicated energy news page for the latest and most up-to-date information.