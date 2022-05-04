Energy ETFs rise alongside the price of oil & natural gas

oil barrels with rising chart

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

Energy exchange traded funds showed significant strength to start Wednesday's trading, bolstered by increases in crude oil (CL1:COM) and natural gas (NG1:COM). The commodities advanced 3.5% and 5.7%, respectively, during early trading, pushing oil above $106/bbl and natural gas north of $8.351/MMBtu.

Natural gas ETFs, including pure LNG tracking funds and leveraged funds, headed higher to start off trading after prices touched $8.47 per mmbtu, the fuel's highest level since 2008.

Furthermore, rising oil prices have lent support to broad spectrum energy ETFs. The gains include oil exploration funds, oil & gas equipment ETFs and pure play funds that track the pricing of oil.

See below a handful of natural gas and oil related funds and how they have started off trading on Wednesday:

Natural Gas Funds: The United States Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) +7.2%, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) +6.7%, VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZF) +19.3%, and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) +14.3%.

Oil Funds: The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1%, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) +0.5%, VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)+0.4%, United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) +2.8%, and the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL) +2.5%.

For greater insight and analysis, see Seeking Alpha’s dedicated energy news page for the latest and most up-to-date information.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.