May 04, 2022

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) faces a months-long delay in the development of its A321XLR jet, pushing its arrival to 2024, as European regulators consider imposing changes to a lower fuselage design to contain potential fire risks, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency reportedly is looking at imposing significant changes to the design of the "underbelly fairings," part of the plane's lower structure.

The curved composite structure would require a redesign in heavier metal and extended in length, which could add 6-9 months of work depending on the scope of the final certification rule, according to the report.

The latest upgrade to Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) A321 single-aisle jet had been due to enter service in late 2023.

Qantas Airways said earlier this week it will order dozens of planes from Airbus.

