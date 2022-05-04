Denny's slumps after warning inflation pressures are holding back diners

Shares of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) plunged in early trading on Wednesday after the restaurant missed expectations with its profit tally for Q1.

Oppenheimer said it is difficult to forecast improved results for Denny's (DENN) amid the choppy operating environment that is still presenting unexpected sales and margin challenges.

Denny's (DENN) addressed those macro challenges on the earnings call.

"Global events in March contributed to additional inflation concerns, driving record high gas prices and additional supply chain disruptions, which ultimately weighed on our consumer sentiment and sales trends in March," noted CEO John Miller.

Denny's (DENN) fell 12.69% on Wednesday morning and is swapping hands at its lowest level of the year.