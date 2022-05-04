PMI Composite Final comes in higher from consensus and lower M/M
May 04, 2022 10:05 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- April PMI Composite Final: 56.0 vs. 55.1 consensus vs. 57.7 prior
- The rate of output growth eased to the slowest for three months, but was sharp overall.
- Input and labor shortages pushed up cost burdens to the greatest extent on record.
- New export orders rose at the quickest rate since data collection for the respective seasonally adjusted series began in September 2014.
- Service PMI: 55.6 vs. 54.7 consensus vs. 58.0 prior
- Higher wage, transportation and material costs drove up input prices.
- The rate of input price inflation accelerated for the third successive month to the fastest in 11-and-a-half years of data collection.
- Backlogs of continued to rise, thereby extending the current sequence of expansion that began in July 2020.