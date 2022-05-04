PMI Composite Final comes in higher from consensus and lower M/M

May 04, 2022 10:05 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

PMI - acronym from wooden blocks with letters

Roman Didkivskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • April PMI Composite Final: 56.0 vs. 55.1 consensus vs. 57.7 prior
  • The rate of output growth eased to the slowest for three months, but was sharp overall.
  • Input and labor shortages pushed up cost burdens to the greatest extent on record.
  • New export orders rose at the quickest rate since data collection for the respective seasonally adjusted series began in September 2014.
  • Service PMI: 55.6 vs. 54.7 consensus vs. 58.0 prior
  • Higher wage, transportation and material costs drove up input prices.
  • The rate of input price inflation accelerated for the third successive month to the fastest in 11-and-a-half years of data collection.
  • Backlogs of continued to rise, thereby extending the current sequence of expansion that began in July 2020.
