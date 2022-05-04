Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares plunged 12% in response to the cloud services firm's Q1 results that was followed by a string of ratings and PT cuts.

The company generated adj. EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $904M (+7 Y/Y) - both metrics fell short of consensus estimates.

Revenue by solution: Security revenue was $382M, up 23% Y/Y; compute revenue grew 32% Y/Y to $78M, while Delivery revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $444M.

GAAP net income fell 23% Y/Y to $119M, while adj. net income dropped 1% to $225M primarily due to an adverse tax impact of $0.03.

CEO Tom Leighton stated, "Despite a challenging global environment and the headwinds associated with the strengthening U.S. dollar, Akamai delivered results in line with our Q1 guidance."

The company noted in the earnings call that it expects a much greater foreign exchange headwind for the remainder of 2022. Non-GAAP effective tax rate is seen at ~16%, which is around 1.5 points higher than the prior assumption.

As a result, the company cut its full year forecast, expecting adjusted EPS between $5.32 and $5.44 vs. $5.98 consensus (prior guidance: $5.82 to $5.97) and revenue $3.62B to $3.67B vs. $3.80B consensus (prior guidance: $3.673B to $3.728B).

Q2 guidance: Revenue is estimated to be between $890M and $905M vs. $938.66M consensus (FX fluctuations are expected to have a negative $30M impact year-over-year on Q2 revenue). Q2 non-GAAP EPS is seen at $1.28 to $1.33 vs. $1.46 consensus.

The results failed to impress analysts, with Baird downgrading its rating on the stock to "Neutral" from "Outperform" and lowering PT from $125 to $102. The new PT implies a 10% decrease from last price.

Other brokerages also cut their targets on AKAM. Cowen lowered it from $186 to $164; Piper Sandler from $126 to $118 and Royal Bank of Canada from $140 to $135.