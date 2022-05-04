Intercontinental Exchange average daily volume climbs 16% Y/Y in April
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) average daily volume climbed 16% Y/Y in April and open interest drifted up 6%, according to its monthly trading volume statistics Wednesday.
- Energy ADV gained 14% over the year-ago period and open interest rose 7%, driven by a surge in North American natural gas ADV.
- Financials ADV increased 26% and open interest +6%, highlighted by a boost in Euribor ADV.
- Equity options ADV jumped 35%.
- U.S. cash equities ADV +16%.
