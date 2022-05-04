Intercontinental Exchange average daily volume climbs 16% Y/Y in April

May 04, 2022 10:16 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) average daily volume climbed 16% Y/Y in April and open interest drifted up 6%, according to its monthly trading volume statistics Wednesday.
  • Energy ADV gained 14% over the year-ago period and open interest rose 7%, driven by a surge in North American natural gas ADV.
  • Financials ADV increased 26% and open interest +6%, highlighted by a boost in Euribor ADV.
  • Equity options ADV jumped 35%.
  • U.S. cash equities ADV +16%.
  • Previously, (April 5) Intercontinental Exchange average daily volume gained 9% Y/Y in March.
