Organon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 10:19 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Organon (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The company's stock rose on Feb. 17, the day it reported its Q4 results which beat analysts' estimates.
- For 2022, Organon, a Merck spinoff focused on women’s health and biosimilars, projects $6.1B - $6.4B revenue vs. estimates of $6.26B.
- During the quarter, OGN announced an agreement with Daré Bioscience (DARE) for Xaciato, an FDA-approved therapy for bacterial vaginosis.
- Stock has risen 3.4% YTD.