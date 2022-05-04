Organon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 10:19 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly Results

Aajan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Organon (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+0.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.

  • The company's stock rose on Feb. 17, the day it reported its Q4 results which beat analysts' estimates.
  • For 2022, Organon, a Merck spinoff focused on women’s health and biosimilars, projects $6.1B - $6.4B revenue vs. estimates of $6.26B.
  • During the quarter, OGN announced an agreement with Daré Bioscience (DARE) for Xaciato, an FDA-approved therapy for bacterial vaginosis.
  • Stock has risen 3.4% YTD.
