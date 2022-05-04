Clovis Oncology falls 23% following Q1 earnings, revenue decline from Rubraca
May 04, 2022 10:20 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are down 23% in Wednesday morning trading after its Q1 2022 results missed on both the top and bottom lines amid a decline in sales of its key product Rubraca (rucaparib).
- The company's net loss narrowed 9% in Q1 to -$60.2M (-$0.44 vs. -$0.64 per basic and diluted share) compared to the prior-year period.
- Clovis (CLVS) was helped in the quarter by a 12% decline in expenses to $84.6M.
- Rubraca sales of $34.2M in the quarter was a 10% decline from Q1 2021.
- Clovis (CLVS) ended the quarter with ~$122.2M in cash.
