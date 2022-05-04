Tellurian Q1 results - waiting for Driftwood

May 04, 2022 10:22 AM ETTELLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

Young woman checking the time on her watch in a parking lot

AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tellurian (TELL) reported Q1 results ahead of the market open Wednesday, posting nominal earnings figures without providing an update on Driftwood progress.
  • The focus of the Tellurian (TELL) investment case is on management's ability to sign long-term LNG contracts which underpin project financing; after which the company can take final investment decision on its flagship Driftwood LNG project.
  • In March, Chairman Souki said he expected to reach a final investment decision on the project in April.
  • Given the May 4th release excluded any update on project finance or final investment decision, and given management's decision not to host an investor call, shares are unlikely to perform well following the release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.