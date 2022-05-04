Tellurian Q1 results - waiting for Driftwood
May 04, 2022 10:22 AM ETTELLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tellurian (TELL) reported Q1 results ahead of the market open Wednesday, posting nominal earnings figures without providing an update on Driftwood progress.
- The focus of the Tellurian (TELL) investment case is on management's ability to sign long-term LNG contracts which underpin project financing; after which the company can take final investment decision on its flagship Driftwood LNG project.
- In March, Chairman Souki said he expected to reach a final investment decision on the project in April.
- Given the May 4th release excluded any update on project finance or final investment decision, and given management's decision not to host an investor call, shares are unlikely to perform well following the release.