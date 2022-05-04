Workiva trades lower on downgrade, price target cuts amid lower guidance for Q2
May 04, 2022 10:22 AM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) saw a 13% drop in premarket trade after the company saw a price target lowered at Baird and at BMO Capital.
- Baird analyst lowered PT to $120 from $150 maintaining Outperform rating on the stock; analyst notes they are running behind on hiring and while he believes they are very well positioned to benefit from many growth opportunities, he expects the report to be disappointing to investors, with questions around revenue visibility vs. full year guidance.
- Also, the stock was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel with PT of $80 (vs. 120 earlier); analyst Brad Reback believes that despite the company beat expectations management guided to negative Q/Q growth for Q2 and it attributes to weakness in the SEC Reporting and Capital Markets segments.
- Unfortunately, management did not take this opportunity to clear the Capital Markets decks, as the company's 2022 guidance assumes a second half acceleration in activity, says the analyst.
- In its Q1 earnings, Workiva saw subscription & support revenue by 26.1% Y/Y leading to 24.4% growth in total revenue.
- GAAP gross profit stood at $98.8M compared with $80.5M in year ago quarter; GAAP gross margin was 76.2% versus 77.3%.
- The company achieved 31.9% Y/Y growth of customers with annual contract value $150K+.
- "We added 93 net new logos, saw a 27% Y/Y increase in the number of customers with contract values $100K+, and achieved our highest revenue retention rate of 97.7%," CFO Jill Klindt commented.
- The company added 4,408 customers as of Mar. 31, 2022, a net increase of 608 customers from prior year.
- GAAP net loss stood at $18.5M compared with a net loss of $7.3M for the year ago quarter.
- As of Mar. 31, 2022, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $523.5M, compared with $530.4M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- The company recently acquired ParsePort for $100M in cash deal which is expected to be accretive to its 2022 results; guidance does not include the acquisition impact.
