Freshworks plummets 11% despite beating Q1 estimates
May 04, 2022 10:25 AM ETFRSHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Freshworks (FRSH -11.3%) made a strong start to the year with Q1 revenue growth of 42% Y/Y beating estimates by $6.4M.
- The Co. also made progress on its 2022 product priorities with the launch of Freshworks CRM for e-commerce, while increasing net dollar retention to 115%, and continuing to run the business efficiently.
- Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 15,639, an increase of 27% Y/Y.
- Also, announced new partnerships with Shopify, Device42, Good Data and Yext, and the completion of 150 projects with Tata Consultancy Services.
- Cash, equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.2B as of March 31, 2022.
- Q2 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $117M - $119M vs. consensus of $116.95M, Non-GAAP loss from operations of $18.5-$16.5M, Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.08 - $0.06 vs. consensus of -$0.06.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $495.5 - $501.5M vs. consensus of $490M, Non-GAAP loss from operations of $43.5-$37.5M, Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.18 - $0.16 vs. consensus of -$0.21.
- Previously: Freshworks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $114.6M beats by $6.36M (May 3)