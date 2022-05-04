SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock is rising 1.2% in early Wednesday trading after Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold as the parent of Silicon Valley Bank stands to benefit from upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

"More than 90% of the company's loans are based on variable short-term rates, and its 1Q results benefited from higher interest income as the Federal Reserve began its rate hike campaign," Heal wrote in a note to clients. "Looking ahead, we expect further benefits from Fed rate hikes as well as from recent acquisitions."

He also pointed out that SIVB shares have dropped 29% YTD, compared with the S&P 500's 13% decline and the S&P Bank ETF (KBE) slipping 14% during that same period.

In SIVB's Q1 earnings call, President and CEO Greg Becker said, "we're raising our 2022 revenue outlook and our outlook for loan growth and have meaningful revenue upside, if the forward rate curve plays out."

The company increased its guidance for FY2022 net interest income to low 50s% growth from its prior view of high 30s% growth; core fee income guidance increased to mid-40s% growth from mid-20s% growth.

SVB Financial (SIVB) is trading at 13.6x Argus's revised 2022 EPS estimate, "though we believe that a higher multiple is warranted based on management's guidance and the impact of rising interest rates," Argus said.

Target price of $550 implies a multiple of 15x Argus's 2022 estimate.

The Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

On Tuesday, Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial (SIVB) to Outperform as rising rates bode well for banks.