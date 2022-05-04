The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 3.1% higher out of Wednesday's market open after it topped profit expectations and got a huge user boost from its acquisition of a popular word game.

Revenue was a rare miss, up 13.6% to $537.4 million vs. an expected $543.5 million. And operating profit fell to $6.3 million from $51.7 million, mainly due to one-time costs in acquiring The Athletic (which closed Feb. 1).

Adjusted operating profit at New York Times Group was mainly unchanged at $67.7 million.

Subscription revenues jumped both on growth in number of digital-only subscriptions as well as a migration to higher prices from introductory promotional pricing, the company notes.

Meanwhile, an acquisition of daily word game Wordle brought "an unprecedented tens of millions of new users to The Times, many of whom stayed to play other games."

The quarter was NYT's best Q1 for subscription growth since the launch of the digital subscription model, outside of Q1 2020, with net adds of 387,000 digital subscribers (including The Athletic after that deal closed).

The adds bring NYT to 9.1 million total subscribers, with 10.4 million total subscriptions. Of the 9.1 million subscribers, 8.33 million were paid digital-only, with 9.62 million paid digital-only subscriptions. The Athletic brought 1.1 million subscribers with 1.23 million subscriptions.

Revenue by segment: Subscription, $372 million (up 13%); Advertising, $116.3 million (up 19.7%); Other, $49.2 million (up 5%).

Adjusted operating costs rose 17.7% to $476.5 million, amid higher technology investments.

At quarter-end, the company had cash and marketable securities of $474.8 million, down from $1.07 billion as of Dec. 26 (About $550 million went to buy The Athletic). The company also has an undrawn $250 million revolving line of credit.

After February's authorization of $150 million in stock repurchases, the company bought back $29 million in shares, leaving $121 million in the authorization.

For Q2 (including The Athletic) it sees digital-only subscription revenues rising 16-18% (and total sub revenues up 7-9%); and digital ad revenues flat to down low single digits (and total ad revenues up 2-5%).