Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) said Wednesday it plans to spend ~$500 over the next three years expanding the capacity of its CHOPs pipeline system and building a new 105-mile pipeline.

The move comes as Genesis Energy (GEL) has entered into definitive agreements to transport the crude from two deepwater developments representing ~160K bbl/day in combined production handling capacity, CEO Grant Sims said, according to Reuters.

The company also has agreed to sell its idled offshore Independence Hub platform for $40M in gross proceeds, Sims reportedly said.

Genesis (GEL) expects its 2022 financial performance to come in toward the high end of its previously announced adjusted EBITDA range of $565M-$585M, the CEO said.

Genesis Energy (GEL) reported a smaller than expected Q1 loss as revenues rose 21% Y/Y to $632M.