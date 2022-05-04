Genesis Energy to expand deepwater Gulf of Mexico pipeline system

May 04, 2022 10:30 AM ETGenesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) said Wednesday it plans to spend ~$500 over the next three years expanding the capacity of its CHOPs pipeline system and building a new 105-mile pipeline.

The move comes as Genesis Energy (GEL) has entered into definitive agreements to transport the crude from two deepwater developments representing ~160K bbl/day in combined production handling capacity, CEO Grant Sims said, according to Reuters.

The company also has agreed to sell its idled offshore Independence Hub platform for $40M in gross proceeds, Sims reportedly said.

Genesis (GEL) expects its 2022 financial performance to come in toward the high end of its previously announced adjusted EBITDA range of $565M-$585M, the CEO said.

Genesis Energy (GEL) reported a smaller than expected Q1 loss as revenues rose 21% Y/Y to $632M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.