Ubisoft gains on report founding family considering partnering with PE for takeout
May 04, 2022 10:32 AM ET Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY), UBSFFBX, KKR, ATVI, MSFT, TTWO, ZNGA
- French videogame publisher Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) rose 10% on a report that the company's founding family is considering partnering with a private equity firm to acquire the company.
- The Guillemot family, which owns 15.9% of the company's shares and 22.3% of the net voting shares, is likely to oppose a takeover from strategic buyers, according to a Dealreporter item. The founding family wants to maintain the "rein" at the videogame maker.
- The report comes after Bloomberg reported last month Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is drawing buyout interest from suitors who are kicking the tires on the publisher of the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry franchises. Blackstone (BX) and KKR (KKR) are linked to preliminary looks at the company, though there's no serious negotiation under way and early talks might not lead to any bid.
- The reports on a potential takeout come as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) agreed to be sold to Microsoft (MSFT) earlier this year for $69 billion and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) agreed to purchase Zynga (ZNGA).