Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares plunged as much as 11%, Wednesday, as cautious commentary on the ride-hailing company's earnings call scared investors and dimmed positive feelings about its better-than-expected first-quarter results.

On Uber's (UBER) earnings call, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted that global regulatory risks remain a concern for the company, and that margins on its expansion to include taxis on its platform were lower than other segments.

Khosrowshahi's comments added to the concerns of investors, who sent Uber's (UBER) shares down to their lowest levels since May 2020. For the year so far, Uber's (UBER) shares have fallen more than 40%.

The situation was even worse for Uber's (UBER) top rival, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), which also reported first-quarter results, and saw its shares fall nearly 35% Wednesday trading to an all-time low of $20.06.

Unlike Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER) said it would not have to significantly increase spending to attract more drivers to its platform.

But following the results, several Wall Street analysts noted the potential for a spending war between the two companies exists if Lyft (LYFT) became exceptionally aggressive.

According to Bloomberg, DA Davidson analyst Tom White said Uber (UBER) may respond with additional incentives, which could hurt the company's margins.

Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell, who rates Uber (UBER) shares overweight, said investors may be concerned that Uber could "ultimately be forced to follow" Lyft's (LYFT) lead and raise incentives to attract drivers.

For the first-quarter Uber said it lost $3.04 a share, excluding one-time items, on $6.9 billion in revenue, though the results included a $5.6 billion loss attributable to Uber's equity investments, including its stakes in Grab, Aurora and DiDi (DIDI).

Gross bookings came in at $26.4 billion, up 35% year-over-year, and above the high-end of the guidance range.

For the second-quarter, Uber (UBER) said it expects gross bookings to be between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $240 million and $270 million.

The company also said it would generate "meaningful positive cash flows" for the full year, which would be the first time Uber (UBER) did so.

On Tuesday, Uber (UBER) and Albertsons Companies (ACI) expanded its partnership to include more than 2,000 of the grocer's banner stores nationwide, through Uber Eats, including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls and more.