Bank of America ordered to pay $10M penalty for improper garnishments
May 04, 2022 10:44 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has finalized on Wednesday an enforcement action against Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) for allegedly processing illegal, out-of-state garnishment orders against its customers' bank accounts.
- The CFPB order requires the company to refund or cancel imposed fees from the garnishments in question, review and reform its system for processing garnishments, and pay a $10M civil penalty.
- "Bank of America (BAC) unlawfully froze customer accounts, charged garnishment fees, garnished funds, and sent payments to creditors based on out-of-state garnishment orders that should have been processed under the laws and protections of the states where the consumers lived," the CFPB said in a statement.
- Garnishments occur when a creditor takes a portion of an individual's paycheck or funds from their bank account to collect a debt.
- Since Aug. 1, 2011, Bank of America (BAC) unlawfully garnished at least 3,700 out-of-state accounts, the CFPB alleged.
- For Bank of America (BAC) $10M is a fraction of what the bank earned in Q1 2022 alone, when it reported $7.1B of net income.