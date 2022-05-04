BlueLinx jumps 22% after earnings beat cloud soft margin outlook on lower wood prices
May 04, 2022 10:53 AM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) stock is up 22%, Wednesday, after reporting beat on both lines with higher margins in first quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Gross margin of 22.3%, increased 470 basis points.
- "Notably, our growth was led by specialty products where net sales grew 36% and gross margins improved 470 basis points to 24%. Nearly two-thirds of our gross profit was generated from sales of specialty products, consistent with our strategy to aggressively grow that part of our business," noted Dwight Gibson, President and CEO of BlueLinx.
- Net sales of structural products increased 16% Y/Y to $534M and its gross margin expanded 450 basis points to 20% reflecting increased pricing of wood-based commodities during the period
- Adjusted EBITDA was $202 million, or 15.5% of net sales, as compared to $107 million, or 10.4% of net sales in Q1 2021.
- Net Leverage of 0.9x and available liquidity of $421M.
- GAAP EPS of $13.19 beats by $4.65.
- Net cash generated from operating activities was $2M in Q1 2022 as compared to a net usage of $25M in the prior year period.
- BlueLinx increased share repurchase authorization to $100M, including $60M accelerated share repurchase.
- Q2 Update: The company told through the first four weeks of its Q2 2022, specialty product margins were in the range of 23% to 24% and structural product margins were in the high single digits, reflecting sequential declines in the average price of wood-based commodities.
- Volumes across both specialty and structural product categories were generally consistent with first quarter levels, report.
