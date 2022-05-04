The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) has fallen 5.4% to start Wednesday's trading, dragged down by ride-hailing giants Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

The early action comes as almost 10% of its portfolio (9.3% to be exact) is made up by the two ride-sharing firms. Hurt by their latest earnings figures, LYFT and UBER both saw significant selling pressure, with shares plunging 33.5% and 10.5%, respectively.

Of the ETF's 100 total positions, UBER is IPO’s top holding and has a weighting of 7.79%. Moreover, LYFT is the fund's 19th most significant position and comes forward with a 1.48% weighting.

Wednesday's slide added to a general downdraft for the ETF. IPO is -41.7% year-to-date and is off 56% from its record trading high of $77.05 a share, dating back to Feb. 16, 2021. Today’s drop has also sent the Renaissance IPO ETF below its pre-COVID peak, erasing its entire 2021 gains and a portion of its 2020 advance.

IPO is an ETF that was created to offer exposure to a portfolio of the largest, most liquid, newly listed U.S. IPOs. The fund is rebalanced on a quarterly basis to include new IPOs and older constituents are subsequently removed.

LYFT shares sank as the company issued weak guidance and said it was increasing spending to attract more drivers to its platform, a move that several analysts said would not please investors.

UBER on the other hand has fallen as well even after the firm posted first-quarter results that topped expectations, but cautious commentary on the company's earnings call scared investors.

See below a chart of how IPO, UBER, and LYFT fared against each other over the course of 2022.