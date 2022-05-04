Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) said on Tuesday it expects to spend $650M-$700M over the next five years to relaunch development of its Blue Creek reserves into a new longwall mine located in Alabama near its existing mines.

Blue Creek will be a single longwall mine with planned capacity to produce an average 4.8M short tons/year of premium high-vol A met coal over the first 10 years of production.

When fully developed, Warrior Met Coal (HCC) expects Blue Creek will increase the company's yearly production capacity by 60% and expand its product portfolio to global customers by offering three premium hard coking coals that should achieve the highest premium met coal prices in the seaborne markets.

Using an assumed met coal price of $150/metric ton, Warrior (HCC) forecasts net present value of ~$1B over the life-of-mine with an after-tax internal rate of return of nearly 30% and an expected payback of two years from initial longwall production.

Warrior (HCC) expects first development tons from continuous miner units to occur in Q3 2024 with the longwall scheduled to start in Q2 2026.

Warrior Met Coal's (HCC) capacity to fund special dividends "is alike to a coiled spring once their strike ends," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.