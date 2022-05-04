Datadog continues the price dip before Q1 showdown, what's in store?
May 04, 2022 11:01 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.81M (+70.2% Y/Y).
- Previous quarter, the stock surged after strong earnings and outlook and it ended the quarter with 216 customers that had annual revenue rates of more than $1M.
- From the previous day: Datadog price declined on heavy volume.
- From March: partnered with Microsoft within Azure Cloud Adoption Framework
- Contributor analysis on the stock: 'Datadog: Great Company But Valuation Remains Challenging'
- Over the last 2 years, DDOG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Ratings against peers:
- Comparing price performance over the year against peers and broader markets; the stock has gained about 33% so far.