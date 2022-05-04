Johnson Controls stock slips as co cuts FY 2022 adj. EPS guidance, misses on Q2 revenue

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) stock has lost 12.5% to $54.15 in Wednesday morning trade and is among the top losers on the S&P, after the company cut its FY 2022 adj. EPS guidance and reported a miss on Q2 revenue.

JCI slashed its FY 2022 adj. EPS guidance to $2.95-$3.05 from $3.22-$3.32 previously. Q2 revenue of $6.1B missed estimates by $60M, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 was in-line with expectations.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell said the fact that N.A. Field drove the miss on earnings is not helpful, as this is the pillar of the company's medium-term margin expansion goal.

JCI said its FY 2022 guidance was impacted by delayed backlog conversion due to supply chain volatility. Backlog was at a record $10.9B at Q2-end.

"We delivered another quarter of strong order, revenue and profit growth in Q2. We are, however, experiencing more near-term supply chain disruptions than expected, which have negatively impacted the pace and mix of our backlog conversion," said JCI CEO George Oliver.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said the lowered outlook puts the company somewhat at odds with HVAC peers but it is attributable to JCI's higher mix in China and Europe.

Up to Tuesday's close, JCI stock -23.9% YTD.